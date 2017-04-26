Claire Budget is here to help you be in control of your money. Stop worrying about every dollar, erase debt and start saving money.

Starting a budget should not be a difficult task. Claire Budget makes you focus on the basics to achieve a healthy budget. Simple.

Review past transactions and see where your money went.

Everything is kept simple. Adding new transactions is fast.

Know how much you spent and what is left any time. This way you never overspend.

Unlimited Categories A category for every occasion. Suit your needs. Subcategories for even more detail.

Secure All your data is save. No tracking. We do not ask for bank info. Everything belongs to you.